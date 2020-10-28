Kane Brown to Perform During Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Global entertainer Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day.

The performance, a Cowboys tradition, calls upon Americans to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign.

According to the Salvation Army, the funds raised through the Red Kettles are at risk this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and requests for help are at an all-time high. The Red Kettle Kickoff will help to provide providing shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for children, and social service programs to millions of people in need.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Brown said. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."

"Kane Brown's contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign, especially during a time when so many people are struggling due to the pandemic," Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army, said. "Kane's music has a way of inspiring hope, and we're excited to have him on our national stage for an incredible halftime performance this year."

The Salvation Army started its annual fundraising campaign early for the first time in 130 years by announcing digital fundraising efforts in September to support the need resulting from the pandemic.

The campaign asks Americans to help "Rescue Christmas" for the millions who are at risk of homelessness and hunger or are unable to provide toys for their children this year.

The Red Kettle Campaign raised $126 million during the 2019 campaign and supported services to more than 23 million Americans. According to the Salvation Army, early predictions indicate that the need resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could be triple that of last year's campaign.

"We're thankful for the Dallas Cowboys' continued support for more than two decades," Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army USA, said. "It takes an army to protect those most vulnerable, and we're inspired by the Cowboys' continued devotion to doing so alongside us."

"Breakthrough Artist of the Year" Kane Brown kicked off 2020 by headlining the 20-year anniversary celebration show at Staples Center in Los Angeles, becoming the 11th country artist to sell-out a show in the venue's history. Brown's debut album spent 13 weeks at No. 1, and made him the first artist to top all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously.

Brown's songs "Heaven" and "What Ifs" are respectively the third- and sixth-most-streamed country songs of all time. He is one of only three artists, including Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan, with multiple six-time platinum country songs certified by the RIAA.

Brown, a four-time AMA winner, achieved the best country EP debut of 2020 with his Mixtape Vol. 1.

Brown is the newest addition to the list of Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers including Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.

The Red Kettle Campaign, which began as a Salvation Army captain's startup program in San Francisco in 1891, provides toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry, and social service programs year-round.