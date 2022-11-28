Ride With Santa on TRE Train to Dallas Holiday Parade

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! North Texans will have an opportunity to go for a special train ride to the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Trinity Railway Express riders for a holiday ride to this year's festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. The TRE will offer three opportunities to ride to the parade, with stops at each of the 10 stations between Fort Worth and Dallas, and riders will have plenty of time to spare to enjoy the parade.

Each train ride will end at EBJ Union Station with live musical performances and giveaways, as well as photo opportunities with the Claus Family.

Next week, hop on TRE for a ride with Santa to the Dallas Holiday Parade. Bring your family and create a new holiday tradition kids are sure to remember!



Head to https://t.co/dODtrT4IMr for more information. pic.twitter.com/qr0WBT7x4S — Trinity Metro (@TrinityMetro) November 26, 2022

For more information and a schedule of events, please visit the Trinity Railway Express website.