‘Lightscape' Holiday Light Experience Coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Summer heat is upon us and we're about to see our first official 100-degree this week. That aside, it might also be time for North Texans to get into the holiday spirit.

A holiday light display shown in cities around the world is heading to Fort Worth for the first time, organizers announced Wednesday.

Running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, Lightscape will bring more than one million lights to a one-mile walking trail at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

"Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, undulating wave of bluebonnets, singing trees, treetop sculptures, and artistic installations, while toasting marshmallows over a fire and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal drinks at stations along the trail," a news release said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Photos: Tickets on Sale for ‘Lightscape' Holiday Light Experience at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Ticketholders are admitted in 15-minute intervals from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly.

Ticket sales began Wednesday and are available online.

Prices are set at $28 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-12 and admittance is free for infants up to 2-years-old. Groups of 20 or more get a 10% discount and Fort Worth Botanic Garden members get $5 off each ticket.

“Following sold-out shows in cities across the world, we look forward to transforming the Garden into an enchanting after-dark spectacular like no other," said Patrick Newman, CEO & president of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.