Home for the Holidays: Managing those Holiday Blues

NBC 5 Today has been sharing some of the brighter moments from the holidays. Fun events, shopping secrets, but it’s not always merry and bright for a lot of people this time of year.

Some of us need help keeping calm, cool, and collected through what can be a stressful season.

A recent survey from the American Psychological Association, says about 40-percent of Americans, feel more stressed this year. There are a number of factors as to why a joyous holiday season may cause a lot of heart ache and impact your mental health.

December is racing by and spending time with family these last few weeks can be amazing and stressful all at the same time.

This is why it’s important time to take care of your mental health so you can stay on track through the hustle and bustle of the days ahead.

It’s a very pressured time of year.

The sound of Christmas carols, the sight of elaborate Christmas displays, the shopping, and the constant need to be a perfectionist.

It can bring a sense of pressure and depression, like no other.

Not having enough money, missing loved ones, and even anticipating family conflict can cause stress during what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year.

“We're enjoying all the festivities. But, for many people who have experienced some type of trauma, if they've lost a loved one or at some point in their life they had a significant change during the holiday season can be triggering,” said Dr. Jay Barnett, Mental Health Coach and Speaker.

Dr. Jay Barnett says you have to be deliberate in taking care of yourself so that you’re not the last person on your Christmas list.

”I think one of the best ways is to be intentional by connecting to people who provide you a sense of joy, a sense of peace, but also a sense of belonging because I think this time of the year can be very lonely for a lot of people if they don't have close circles.”

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adults say something causes them stress during the holiday season.

On top of the stress of the holiday, It’s also a dark time of the year, literally. Dr. Barnett says more people naturally feel depressed, because it gets darker, quicker.

“There are a lot of changes that happen in the fall and go into the winter. People become more enclosed. You don't see people hanging out, you see a lot of people kind of retreating and kind of going into this hibernation type season which can cause a lot of issues if you're not close with family members during the holiday season, said Dr. Barnett. “This season isn't so jolly for everyone, though the season should in some way kind of provide joy.”

But, Dr. Barnett says, if you’ve got a bad case of the holiday blues, you’re not alone.

A certain degree of holiday stress is inevitable during this time of year but you have to be proactive in identifying ways to manage it.

“And that they're not crazy because we all can have those thoughts that man uh everybody said I should be happy because it's Christmas and so I think really having a space where you can really uh be open and be vulnerable about what Christmas means to you or what just what the holidays means to you,” said Barnett.

Dr. Barnett says it’s important to engage in spaces where you’re accepted, whatever your beliefs are during the holiday season.

“I think when we can be open just to the different experiences that we have as humans that really helps us to really understand that we all have our own unique journeys during this holiday season,” said Dr. Barnett.

A bad case of the holiday blues includes feelings of sadness, loneliness, or fatigue that can occur during or after the holidays. They can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Stress: the pressure to be joyful and social, financial stress, and the inability to be with loved ones.

Unrealistic expectations: the pressure to produce a perfect holiday can lead to feelings of being bogged down

Seasonal factors: less sunlight, changes in diet or routine, and over-commercialization

Sentimental memories: the contrast between the present and happier times in the past.

“So you have the sentimental moment where you're kind of going back down memory lane which can evoke a lot of emotions that have not been there during the rest of the year,” said Dr. Barnett. “Then you look at how the climate has changed, right? The sun is going down at 4 or 5. So it’s dark and lonely.”

Some tips to help avoid or minimize holiday blues:

Ask for help if you feel overwhelmed by an obligation.

Create a budget early and stick to it when shopping.

Ditch trying to be a perfectionist.

Make time to rest and revitalize.

Don't drink alcohol when feeling stressed or down.

“And then also be intentional about engaging in social circles. A lot of individuals love to retreat this time of year,” said Dr. Barnett.

Dr. Barnett says a certain degree of holiday stress is hard to avoid during this time of year, but you have to be proactive in identifying ways to manage it and be a advocate of taking care of yourself, first.