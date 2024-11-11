Holiday Hits of 2024: Stealthy STEM, including the Arts!

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are getting a lot of attention in classrooms across the country… and you can now add the Arts to that! Educators call it STEAM… and The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht has five toys from the STEAM categories that will keep kids busy and learning. It's part of our 2024 Holiday Hits series.

NATURE BAND RHYTHM KIT (HAPE)

This kit introduces kids to music with a nature-themed percussion instrument set. Crafter with high-quality materials and designed to withstand hours of joyful play. The set comes with five nature-themed instruments.

Ages: 2+

MSRP: $29.99

48-PIECE ROADS CREATIVE PACK (CONNETIX)

A new introduction of sleek black tiles and brand-new tile shapes, the Roads Range is inspired by actual roads. Children can explore the shapes and designs inspired by their imagination as they discover their inner designer, engineer, city planner, mathematician, or even artist.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $149

SNAP CIRCUITS FLIGHT DECK ACTIVITY KIT (SNAP CIRCUITS)

This five-in-one STEAM activity kit provides hours of learning and play. Kids can launch paper airplanes, flying saucers and balls via the motorized circuits they build. Learn the science of flight and air pressure as you levitate balls over a fan. Kids can even create whimsical artwork on a rotating paper.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $19.99

BILL NYE CHEMISTRY LAB VR (ABACUS BRANDS)

Venture into the microscope world of atoms and molecules in Bill Nye’s Chem Lab VR. Kids can learn about the properties of matter, chemical reactions, pH levels and more with the included 40-page book. Load up the app on your smart device, put on the included VR goggles and step into Bill’s virtual lab to see the science come to life in virtual reality.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $29.99

3DOODLER FLOW 3D PRINTING PEN SET (3DOODLER)

The 3Doodler Flow jumpstarts creativity by providing new ways to design things, make art and customize kids’ space. Whether freehand drawing or using one of the hundreds of free online projects, this screenless activity helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Ages: 14+

MSRP: $79.99