Holiday Hits of 2024: Budget-friendly and under $20

The hottest toys of 2024 have something for everyone. The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht has a list of five toys under $20 that are sure to be hits this holiday season.

DISNEY CRYSTAL SURPRISE (CRA-Z-ART)

Pop open a Cra-Z-Art Disney Crystal Surprise Ball to discover what’s inside. Each ball contains a beautifully crafted Disney Crystal figurine, a fun bag of CraZSand or CraZSlimy, and two small crystal accessories to match the figurine. There are 12 to collect.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $7.99

GROSSMOS! (MGA ENTERTAINMENT)

Prepare for grossly entertaining adventures with excitement and surprises at every turn. Foam and slime bubble and ooze as you discover and collect them all. But beware, slime could come from anywhere, gross!

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $ 9.97

POP UP BLUEY (TOMY)

A version of TOMY’s classic Pop Up Pirate game: Pop Up Bluey! Each player takes turns sliding their crocodile sticks into the barrel. If nothing happens, you’re safe, but choose the wrong slot and POP! Bluey bounces out of her barrel and that player is out.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $17.99

STICKER WOW! ACTIVITY PAD SETS (MELISSA AND DOUG)

Kids use the cute, collectible character to stamp to press on an easily removable sticker instantly. Choose from lots of different activity kits. Each set features 300 east-to-remove stickers and a 24-page activity pad for on-the-go fun. And it's all mess-free!

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $11.99

ILY DIY 3-D STICKER MAKER AND REFILL PACKS (WECOOL)

Create a new dimension of fun with 3-D stickers with the ILY DIY 3-D Sticker Maker. Kids can personalize 3-D stickers with awesome sprinkles, glitter and so much more.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $14.99