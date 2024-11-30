It’s the most important arrival in the Fort Worth Stockyards this time of year.

Clad in his red and green boots, Cowboy Santa made his first appearance of the season Friday, posing for photos to officially kick off the holidays in Fort Worth.

“We have ice skating. We have photos with Cowboy Santa. We even have Christmas train rides that are happening all season long,” said Director of Marketing and Tourism Dena Newell.

Newell said the start of the Christmas season has looked this way in Fort Worth for more than a decade.

Many families, like Keisha and Karis Bogard, weave Christmas in the Stockyards into their own traditions.

NBC 5 News Christmas in the Stockyards in Fort Worth, Nov. 29, 2024.

“We live in Fort Worth, so it’s an integral part of our holiday season just to see all the different things, the rich history here, obviously, and it’s just fun. It’s so beautiful. It’s almost like a Hallmark setting,” said Keisha Bogard.

Among the crowds that swelled as the sun began to set were those like Rachel Hogan and 5-year-old Eric, who traveled in to experience a uniquely Cowtown Christmas.

“We wanted to do something a little different this year. And my husband actually came to the Stockyards a couple of years ago, and I love country music and Eric had never been to the rodeo,” said Rachel Hogan.

It was a day full of festivities, all leading up to the big moment of the annual tree lighting.

Photos with Cowboy Santa and Mrs. Claus Story Time run through Christmas Eve.

The Stockyards Rodeo Rink will remain open through Jan. 5.