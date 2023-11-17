Should you buy a real or fake Christmas tree? What to consider when decorating this holiday season

It’s the same debate each year: Is it better to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one?

The answer depends on who you ask.

A plastic Christmas tree may save money in the long run and be easier to clean up — but nothing compares to the festive experience of picking out a tree at a local farm.

Artificial trees may cost more but last longer

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

On average, Americans spent about $80 on a live Christmas tree in 2022, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. An artificial tree can cost anywhere from $25 to thousands of dollars, depending on what you're looking for.

This 16-foot artificial Christmas tree costs over $1,300, while shoppers can find cheaper options at Target for under $100.

The National Christmas Tree Association says there are about 350 million Christmas trees growing in the U.S., while 80% of artificial trees are imported from China.

A fake Christmas tree will last about a decade on average, allowing for convenience during the holiday season.

The association said it anticipates a small increase in the live Christmas tree prices in 2023, though reiterated that pricing is done by each individual business.

Artificial trees come in different colors and styles

Artificial trees typically come in different sizes and colors, making it easier to find the perfect tree for your household.

From pink to silver to an upside down tree, there’s one to fit everyone’s style. Many trees come fitted with multi-color or clear lights, making it easy to brighten up your home during the holiday season.

Artificial trees are easier to clean up

A fake tree means fewer needles on the floor and less of a mess to clean up when the holiday season comes to end. And best of all, you can store the tree and reuse it the next year.

Where do American Christmas Trees Grow?

Real trees are environmentally friendly

A real Christmas tree takes an average of seven years to grow, with some growing for as many as 15. For every harvested tree, one to three more seeds are planted the following spring, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Real Christmas trees are also considered a renewable and recyclable resource.

The association says artificial trees often contain metal toxins and non-biodegradable plastics.

An artificial tree also has a 1,000% larger carbon footprint compared to a real tree, because of the plastic materials.

The supply of farm-grown Christmas trees is expected to be “tight” in 2023, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

“Supplies are tight and some locations will sell out early, but there are enough real farm-grown Christmas trees for everyone who wants one to get one,” the association said.

However, the association said the supply has been this way since 2016.

Buying a real tree supports your community

The U.S. is home to nearly 15,000 Christmas tree farms, which employ about 100,000 people — so buying a real tree is also a way to support your community and local businesses.

The states that produce the most Christmas trees include Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, the National Christmas Tree Association reports.

Family tradition

What's more fun than picking out a real Christmas tree at a local farm during the holidays?

The annual experience of buying a real tree keeps tradition alive — and nothing is more festive than that.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published Nov. 18, 2021 and updated Nov. 14, 2023.

It's a family tradition for millions of Americans; finding and buying the perfect fresh Christmas tree. But these trees need a lot of water and time to grow. With much of the country dealing with drought, could fresh Christmas trees become a ghost of Christmas past?