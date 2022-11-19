17 Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day If You Don't Feel Like Cooking

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving feast without all the hassle, going out to eat might be the best option. But getting a Thanksgiving Day reservation might be a little tricky. Thankfully, there are a handful of restaurants open on Thanksgiving that offer turkey dinners with all trimmings.

Whether you're out of town, with a small group or just want to keep your house clean this year with no Thanksgiving takeout on the table (we get it!), it's smart to plan ahead for dining out on a holiday.

17 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

No cooking? No problem. Here are 17 restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year.

Cracker Barrel

Not interested in getting your Thanksgiving dinner to go? Don't worry, Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day and will start serving patrons a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m. The company's website recommends joining the online waitlist the day of to lessen any wait times.

Macaroni Grill

So many pasta-bilities this year for Thanksgiving at Macaroni Grill, which will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the chain told TODAY Food the restaurant will be serving traditional roasted turkey dinners along with its standard menu.

Denny's

With most locations open 24/7 and holidays, Denny's is an easy choice for a Thanksgiving Day meal.

Bob Evans

At Bob Evans, you can get a hot and ready Thanksgiving meal to go, or sit and enjoy it at your nearest location. The restaurant chain is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 365 days a year and Thanksgiving Day is no exception. Waffles on Thanksgiving may not be traditional, but that's what this famous chain is known for, so … why not?

STK Steakhouse

Maybe a steak is in order this November 24! STK Steakhouse will be open for dine-in and takeout/delivery on Thanksgiving. A rep for the famed steak chain told TODAY Food hours will vary by location.

Chart House

Thanksgiving with a view? Don't mind if we do! Enjoy a personalized, three-course Thanksgiving dinner with options ranging from traditional turkey and prime rib to port-glazed mahi and crunchy coconut shrimp. Be sure to reserve a table ahead of the big day.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris is offering a full Thanksgiving spread this year. A special prix fixe menu includes a starter (choice of Caesar steak salad, house salad or lobster bisque), entrée (sliced oven roasted turkey, Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish), side (choice of garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or green beans with roasted garlic) and dessert (pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream). As if that wasn't enough, the deal also includes leftovers to take home.

TGI Friday's

Many TGI Friday's restaurants across the country are open on Thanksgiving but some will have different holiday hours. Call ahead to make sure you’re not (turkey) trotting somewhere else to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

Buca di Beppo

Italian or traditional turkey? No problem! Buca di Beppo locations are offering a traditional turkey feast (with all the sides!), as well as its traditional Italian fare this Thanksgiving. Reserve your table ahead of time at a location near you.

Ponderosa Steakhouse

There will be something for everyone at Ponderosa Steakhouse this year. A representative for the brand told TODAY that locations will feature a Thanksgiving buffet with "all the fixings," including baked macaroni and cheese and sweet potato casserole.

Applebee's

You'll be eating good in the neighborhood at Applebee's this Thanksgiving. A spokesperson for the company told TODAY that Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving Day but suggests guests contact their local restaurant for specific hours and offerings.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Saddle up to a steakhouse this year for your turkey dinner at Black Angus locations. A message on its website states, "Join us on Thanksgiving Day for our traditional turkey feast: Sliced Turkey, Sage Dressing, Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Broccoli with Garlic Butter, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie Topped with Whipped Cream." Be sure to reserve your spot ahead.

Boston Market

Look no further than Boston Market for a classic Thanksgiving meal this year. Diners can enjoy roasted turkey (plus ham and chicken), as well as classic sides like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and sweet potato casserole. A spokesperson for Boston Market shared holiday menus (for takeout or dining in) are available from Oct. 24, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023. Find a location near you.

Golden Corral

All Golden Corral Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A representative for the chain told TODAY that locations will offer a Thanksgiving Day buffet featuring carved roasted turkey, glazed ham, beef roast and all the traditional sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie — plus the rest of the brand's signature endless buffet.

Bonanza Steakhouse

Much like sister brand Ponderosa, Bonanza Steakhouse locations will feature a delicious buffet for Thanksgiving Day patrons. Guests can expect roasted turkey, baked ham, fried chicken, meatloaf and butterflied shrimp, as well as traditional sides like green bean casserole and cranberry sauce.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Be a guest, not a host, this year at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse locations. Three-course holiday dinners — including choices of turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in rib-eye — as well as the restaurant's full dinner menu are available for patrons. Most locations open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

