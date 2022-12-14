Will Smith Will Smith Reveals Why He & Ben Foster Didn't Speak for 6 Months Will Smith shared that he and Ben Foster didn’t speak to each other during almost the entire time filming Emancipation. Learn why Will gives Ben "credit" for ignoring him for months. By Kelly Gilmore | E! • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 15 mins ago MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Will Smith, Ben Foster Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters. Copyright E! Online This article tagged under: Will Smith