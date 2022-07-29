Will Smith addressed Chris Rock directly on Friday, apologizing to the comedian for slapping him on stage during the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year.

In a video message posted to his social media accounts, Smith says he has spent the last few months "doing a lot of thinking and personal work" and wanted to answer some "fair question" about the slap heard around the world.

Reading a fan question about why he didn't apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech for best actor that same night, Smith explained that he was "fogged out by that point."

"It’s all fuzzy," Smith said. "I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head during the Academy Awards ceremony. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition causing hair loss.