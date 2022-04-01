Who Has Won the Most Grammys Ever?

The First Annual Grammy Awards took place in 1959, but at that time, they were called the Gramophone Awards and there were only 28 categories. The 2022 Grammy Awards, which will be held this Sunday, April 3 has 86 categories.

A lot has changed for the Grammys since its conception, but one thing has stayed the same, winning a Grammy is one of the highest honors a musician can receive. Continue reading to learn who has won the most Grammys and who's on track to make history.

Who has the most Grammys?

Georg Solti, a British orchestral and operatic conductor, holds the record for the most Grammy awards. He has 31 with his first being for Best Opera Recording at the 5th Annual Grammy Awards in 1963. Beyoncé and Quincy Jones follow close behind with 28 each while country singer Alison Krauss is the fourth most-awarded winner with 27 Grammys.

The rock band U2 holds the record for most Grammy Awards won by a group. They have won 22 Grammys and have been nominated 46 times.

Who has the most Grammy nominations?

Jay-Z has the most Grammy nominations with 83. This year he is nominated for Best Rap Song twice for "Bath Salts" and "Jail" and Album of the Year for Kanye West's "Donda." Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys during his career.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney has 81 nominations and 18 wins. Quincy Jones has 80 nominations and 28 wins. Beyoncé has 79 nominations and 28 wins. Here is the full list of nominations for the 2022 Grammys.

Who has won the most Grammys in a single night?

Michael Jackson received eight Grammys in one night during the 26th Annual Grammy Awards in 1984. He won Album of the Year and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male for "Thriller," Record of the Year and Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male for "Beat It," Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male and Best Rhythm & Blues Song for "Billie Jean," Best Recording for Children for E.T. the Extra Terrestrial with Quincy Jones and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for "Thriller" with Quincy Jones.

Could any 2022 nominees break these Grammy records?

Jon Batiste earned himself 11 nominations for the 2022 Grammys, so if he can win nine or more, he could break Michael Jackson's record of going home with eight awards. If Batiste wins a Grammy on Sunday, it would be his first.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each earned eight nominations. If they win all eight, they will tie with the King of Pop's record.