‘Vanderpump Rules' alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announce separation

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage is on the rocks.

In fact, after four years of marriage, the "Vanderpump Rules" alums have separated, Cartwright announced on their joint podcast "When Reality Hits."

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared during the Feb. 29 episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

The 35-year-old went on to hint at her and Taylor's recent relationship issues.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Though the Bravolebrity didn't want to share specific details relating to their drama, she did admit the split is "still very hard to talk about."

"I'm taking one day at a time," she noted. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Cartwright concluded her announcement by asking fans to "pray for us," adding that she believes "everything will be just fine" no matter the outcome of their current marriage woes.

Taylor and Cartwright married in June 2019 at a castle in her home state of Kentucky surrounded by family and close friends, including costars Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent. Lance Bass officiated the summer ceremony.

Two years later, they welcomed baby boy Cruz in April 2021.

News of the couple's split comes just a few weeks before Taylor, 44, and Cartwright's new Bravo series "The Valley" is set to premiere next month. The show will document Taylor, Cartwright and their other friends adjusting to adult life in suburbia in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.