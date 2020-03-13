’Mulan’ Film Gets Backlash for Lack of Asian Talent Behind Camera

While the release of Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has already received criticism from Asian Americans who feel the crew doesn’t feature sufficient Chinese representation, according to NBC News.

Many Asian Americans on social media criticized the lack of representation behind the camera — noting the director, the screenwriters and the costume designer were not of Chinese descent — during the Hollywood premiere this week, days before the studio announced it would be moving the film’s debut. One social media user wrote “you cannot just plop Asian actors in front of a camera & call it a day!”

“There needs to be Chinese people... ,” the Twitter user added.

The frustrations from the Asian American community are understandable given the lack of parity in an industry that’s undergoing transition, Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociologist who teaches at Biola University’s School of Cinema and Media Arts, told NBC News.

