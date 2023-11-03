Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Way: Oakland renames stretch of MacArthur Boulevard in honor of rap icon

By Velena Jones

Oakland is honoring Tupac Shakur by remaining a portion of MacArthur Boulevard after the iconic rapper.

The stretch of MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren and Grand avenues will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way.

The new street name was unveiled Friday during a ceremony attended by family, friends and fans.

"He loved this place. He loved Oakland," rapper Richey Rich Double R said.

Tupac got his start in music with the group Digital Underground and wrote his first album in Oakland. But it's the message behind his hit lyrics and his impact that his loved ones and friends are remembering.

"He's a leader, he's an innovator, his duality, his fight for the people," radio personality Sway Calloway said. "He stood 10 toes down, and the fight that he fought for us resonated all around the globe."

"He spoke up for our people, for our culture," rapper E-40 added. "He is the greatest rapper to ever did it, man. He did so much in so little time."

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to rename the stretch of roadway earlier this year. The effort was spearheaded by Councilmember Caroll Fife.

"The same things that made who Tupac was, what he was fighting for and trying to lift up through his music is what we are fighting for today," Fife said.

The celebrations proved to be an emotional tribute for Tupac's family. His siblings hope the street that now bears their brother's name will be a safe place for the community.

"On these streets, you can't mention my brother's name if you are still taking a Black man's life," Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Tupac's sister, said.

The family plans to plant a peace pole at the location, marking the legacy beyond the music they hope their brother will leave for generations to come.

"It’s a moment that I know my brother would be proud of," Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said. "Establishing love and peace in the Oakland community especially mattered to him. Being able to represent safety to his people mattered to him."

