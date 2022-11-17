Ticketmaster Abruptly Cancels Public Sale of Tickets for Taylor Swift's ‘Eras' Tour

One day before tickets were set to become available to the general public, Ticketmaster abruptly canceled its public sale for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," following several issues with presale events and "historically unprecedented" demand.

Citing "high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" the ticketing site announced on Twitter that is has canceled Friday's event.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The news follows a series of problems for Swift fans who tried to purchase presale tickets earlier this week.

Tuesday's presale event, one of several, left millions of fans waiting in queues for hours after Ticketmaster said it was experiencing "technical difficulties."

"Our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," one update on Ticketmaster's website read Tuesday. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The company later released a statement saying the long wait times and disruptions stemmed from "historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale."

"Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold," Ticketmaster continued. "If you have already secured tickets, you are all set. If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight."

However, some of those who secured tickets opted to put them on resale markets accompanied by lofty price tags, ranging anywhere from $500 to more than $12,000.

Swift's 52-date stadium visit is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the U.S. and expected to expand to international dates, as well.

The tour announcement followed Swift's release of her 10th album, “Midnight."

Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:

FRI, MAR 17, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 18, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 24, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 25, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 31, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 1, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 2, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

THURS, APR 13, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 14, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 15, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 21, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 22, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 28, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 29, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 30, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 5, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SAT, MAY 6, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 7, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 12, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 13, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 14, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 19, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 20, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 21, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 26, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 27, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SUN, MAY 28, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN

FRI, JUN 2, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 3, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SUN, JUN 4, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUN 9, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 10, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 16, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 17, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 23, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 24, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 30, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 1, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 7, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 8, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 14, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 15, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 22, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SUN, JUL 23, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 28, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 29, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

THUR, AUG 3, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, AUG 4, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & OWENN

SAT, AUG 5, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE

TUE, AUG 8, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

WED, AUG 9, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE