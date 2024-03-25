‘The Bachelor' finale: Find out if Joey Graziadei got engaged

Originally appeared on E! Online

Joey Graziadei has given out his final rose.

That's right, the tennis pro's headline-making journey on "The Bachelor" came to an end on the season 28 finale, during which he got down on one knee and proposed to contestant Kelsey Anderson. But before they got their happy ending, Graziadei faced a breakup with Daisy Kent.

Earlier in March 25 episode, Graziadei enjoyed final dates with both women. However, after Kent—a fan favorite and frontrunner all season—spent those last moments with Graziadei, she realized that they just weren't meant to be. The account executive even went to Anderson to give her a heads up—a surprising first for Bachelor Nation, given that finalists don't typically see each other before the final rose ceremony.

And when Kent did arrive at the ceremony, she shared her feelings with Graziadei and their relationship came to an end, leaving the door open for him to propose to Anderson.

"I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you," Graziadei told Anderson, before asking her to marry him. "There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It's a feeling I've never had before."

He continued, "I know during this time that we've built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you're my light. I have known for a while that I've wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn't know how beautiful that life could be until I met you."

Graziadei and Anderson's engagement comes one week after she gave him a bit of a scare on the March 18 episode of "The Bachelor," when she left him an ominous note saying they needed to talk.

"I don't know what's going on," Graziadei said in a confessional. "This would derail everything if something's wrong, if she needs to leave or something happened."

While Anderson explained, "I made a promise to myself and also to him, that whenever there is something that comes up in my mind, that I need to share it with him."

Though when the two ended up sitting down together, Anderson confirmed she wasn't leaving—she was just missing him.

"It's hard not seeing you," she said, "and the days in between are always so hard and all the crazy thoughts that can go on."

As for his rosy ending with Anderson, Graziadei recently teased the finale in a message to Bachelor Nation.

"I think all I'm trying to do, as you see, is just be honest about my emotions," he shared in an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And I think you will understand what it is when it gets to that point. I hope it's shown, I hope people get to see where those emotions come from and we'll see how it all looks."