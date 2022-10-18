streaming services

Stream for Screams: 2022 Halloween Movie Guide

We have got you covered with a spooky movie streaming roundup.

By Ryan Baker

The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing color. There is no better time to curl up with a warm cup of apple cider and a scary movie.  

Here is a roundup of where to find some of the best Halloween content across Peacock, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.

Get in the spooky spirit with your favorite spooky movie or try something new…if you dare.

Peacock

  • Halloween Ends
  • Halloween II & III
  • Casper
  • The Munsters (1964)
  • Frankenstein
  • Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  • Dracula
  • The Birds
  • Saw I - VII
  • Jigsaw
  • Sinister
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Krampus
  • They/Them
  • Insidious
  • The Visit
  • Don't Breath
  • BOO! A Madea Halloween
  • The Sixth Sense
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The People Under the Stairs

Netflix

  • The Munsters (2022)
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • Scream
  • Goosebumps
  • Hush
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Fear Street
  • There's Somone Inside Your House

Disney Plus

  • Hocus Pocus 1 & 2
  • Under Wraps 1 & 2
  • Frankenweenie
  • Halloweentown I & II
  • Return to Halloweentown
  • Werewolf By Night
  • Twitches
  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection
  • Girl vs. Monster
  • The Scream Team
  • Cruella
  • Into the Woods
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Hulu

  • Sinister II
  • The Exorcist
  • Trick
  • Prey
  • Winchester
  • Lantern's Lane
  • Antlers
  • Ghostbuster I & II
  • They Come Knocking
  • Monster House
  • Hellraiser
  • Nightmare Alley
  • Carved
  • Funhouse
  • Hotel Transylvania

HBO Max

  • The Shining
  • Malignant
  • The Conjuring 1 & 2
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
  • Annabelle
  • IT
  • IT: Chapter Two
  • Corpse Bride
  • Beetlejuice
  • Scooby Doo: Scoobtober Collection
  • Poltergeist
  • The Exorcist
  • Doctor Sleep
  • Young Frankenstein
  • Gremlins
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Ouija
  • The Possession
  • The Purge
  • Halloween Kills
  • The Curse of La Llorona
  • Little Shop of Horror

