See ‘Uncle' Pete Davidson Meet John Mulaney and Oliva Munn's Son Malcolm

Uncle Pete is in the building.

After spending time with new flame Kim Kardashian during his latest trip to Los Angeles, it seems Pete Davidson has also made time for a fellow "Saturday Night Live" star.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Davidson recently hung out with John Mulaney and met his new baby, Malcolm, as seen in an adorable video that Mulaney shared to his Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 28.

The footage shows "Uncle Pete" meeting Mulaney's 2-month-old son, who he shares with actress Olivia Munn. Dressed in a grey hoodie and blue pants, Davidson was pictured cradling Malcolm on the couch, clutching the newborn's little fingers and squealing, "Aww!"

"Yeah, babies are all head," Davidson said to laughs from others in the room. The "Big Time Adolescence" actor then smiled, adding, "They're, like, all head."

Their sweet moment was set to the tune of "F.U.N. Song" from SpongeBob SquarePants, with the lyrics, "F is for friends who do stuff together/ U is for you and me/ N is for anywhere and anytime at all/ Down here in the deep blue sea!"

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's L.A. Outing With Khloe

Between Malcolm's meeting with Davidson and his baby playdate with Henry Golding's daughter, Lyla, it's clear he already has plenty of new friends.

As for Davidson, he's also making some new pals. Earlier this week, "The King of Staten Island" star joined Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian and a group of friends for Korean barbecue and an escape room outing. A source close to Kim told E! News, "They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard."

The source continued, "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

"They are really happy with where things are," shared the insider, who confirmed that the couple has been getting to know each other's friends. However, it's unclear if Kim joined Davidson for his latest hangout with Mulaney.