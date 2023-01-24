Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 This Summer

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.
Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, in 2021.
“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.
Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The latest royal addition will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne. Now that Charles III has ascended to the throne, here are the first 15 people in order of succession:
- Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.
- Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.
- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.
- Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.
- Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.
- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.
- Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.
- Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.
- Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
- Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.
- Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.
- August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.
- Eugenie and James' second child, to be born summer 2023.
- Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.
- James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
