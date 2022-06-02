Prince Louis Steals the Show at Queen's Jubilee as Royal Kids Make Carriage Debut

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waved to cheering crowds during their first royal carriage procession in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The Cambridge children made their carriage debut Thursday morning at the Trooping the Color parade, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. In past years, the siblings have only appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the parade.

George, 8, wore a navy suit, white collared shirt and blue tie while Charlotte, 7, donned a blue dress with sheer sleeves and 4-year-old Louis dressed in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that his father Princes William wore to his grandmother's Jubilee in 1985.

Their mom, Kate Middleton, rode across from the siblings, sharing a horse-drawn carriage with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of their grandfather Prince Charles. Mounted on horseback, William participated in the procession alongside his father and the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne.

At one point during the parade, big sister Charlotte tried to stop Louis from excessively waving to the crown by grabbing his hand and placing it on his lap. That didn't stop an undeterred Loui, who raised it again and continued to wave.

Princess Charlotte putting an end to the enthusiastic waving from her younger brother, Prince Louis. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/oojLboe9wb — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) June 2, 2022

The youngest royal also stole the show on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when the working members of the family joined the Queen for a military flyover.

Louis was seen covering his ears with his hands as the loud jets flew past and making funny faces at the crowd. The 96-year-old monarch appeared amused by his antics, leaning over to chat with the pint-sized royal and laughing.

The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend. The celebration of Elizabeth's reign includes a service of thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday. Thousands of street parties are planned around the country, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.