Pink postpones Dallas concert a second time

The Arlington show has been postponed with no new date set

By Lucy Ladis

P!nk
Pop star Pink has postponed her show for Nov. 26 in Arlington after rescheduling in October due to a sinus infection.

Globe Life Field updated the event on their website which now reads "ATTENTION: P!NK’s Summer Carnival has been postponed to a later date."

There is no information about a new date for the show.

Tickets are still valid for the rescheduled date and if fans are unable to attend a refund is available, according to the website.

The performer has not released any other information on her social media accounts or website.

