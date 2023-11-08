Pink postpones Dallas concert a second time

Pop star Pink has postponed her show for Nov. 26 in Arlington after rescheduling in October due to a sinus infection.

Globe Life Field updated the event on their website which now reads "ATTENTION: P!NK’s Summer Carnival has been postponed to a later date."

There is no information about a new date for the show.

Tickets are still valid for the rescheduled date and if fans are unable to attend a refund is available, according to the website.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The performer has not released any other information on her social media accounts or website.