Pink Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John With Powerhouse Performance At AMAs

She's the one that we want.

At the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, Pink delivered an emotional musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away over the summer.

During the powerhouse performance from inside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Pink covered the star's classic "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the 1978 hit movie "Grease." For the chills-inducing moment, the "Try" singer donned a glitzy nude gown featuring long sleeves and opulent feathers. As she belted out the ballad, photos of Olivia were shown on the big screen behind her, bringing some audience members to tears.

This was Pink's second time taking the AMAs stage that evening. Earlier in the night, the 43-year-old got the party started by opening the show with a high-energy performance of her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

Olivia died at the age of 73 in August after a long battle with breast cancer. According to an Instagram post shared to her account by her husband, John Easterling, the "Physical" singer passed "peacefully" at her Southern California ranch while surrounded by family and friends.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the post read. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Ahead of her AMAs performances, Pink—who walked the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart and their two kids Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5—said getting the opportunity to pay tribute to Olivia was "an absolute honor."

"I had the pleasure of being around her several times and she was as darling as you would imagine," she said during the AMA live red carpet preshow. "She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her."