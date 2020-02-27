NBC Renews ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago’ Dramas for 3 Years

“Law & Order: SVU,” which stars Mariska Hargitay and is in its 21st season, already holds the record for longest-running, live-action prime-time TV series

Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T speak onstage
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV

NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The pickups for the “Law & Order” series and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas are part of a new five-year deal to keep his Wolf Entertainment production company at Universal Television.

Universal Television has been his studio home base for 36 years, NBC said Thursday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DART 1 hour ago

DART Silver Line Neighbors Fear Eminent Domain

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

He Ran the First Marathon 40 Years Ago at Cowtown; Will Run Again for Anniversary

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

“Law & Order: SVU,” which stars Mariska Hargitay and is in its 21st season, already holds the record for longest-running, live-action prime-time TV series. The other renewed series, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” are relative kids, ranging from five to eight seasons so far.

Wolf’s deal follows his recent agreement with NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, which will make the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series franchises available to its users.

Wolf's series produced for other networks include CBS' “FBI” and newcomer “FBI: Most Wanted."

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us