Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Turn Red Carpet Into Date Night

There's no mystery about who Millie Bobby Brown's biggest fan is.

Jake Bongiovi was by the "Stranger Things" star's side while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new detective film "Enola Holmes 2" in New York on Oct. 27. Bobby Brown, 18, and Bongiovi, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—donned a black suit. She later shared a series of pictures from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, "the movie," "the dress @louisvuitton," "the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills" and "the man!"

Bobby Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Since then, the two have given fans a few glimpses into their relationship by posting pictures of their date nights and vacations and showing some social media PDA. Bongiovi also joined Bobby Brown and the cast of "Stranger Things" at its season four premiere in May. Further proving he's her no. 1 fan, he paid tribute to the actress on Instagram May 15, writing, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."