Mac Miller’s Family Announces Posthumous New Album

Mac Miller's family announced a new album from the late rapper will be released on Jan. 17, NBC News reports.

The forthcoming album, "Circles," is a companion project to Miller's 2018 album "Swimming." Miller had been collaborating on the album with record producer Jon Brion, who continued work after the artist's death, according to a statement released by the family on social media.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer," the family wrote. "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

The family added that it was conflicted about how to share the news about Miller's posthumous album and directed fans to the Instagram account @92tilinfinity for updates.

