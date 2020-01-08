Mac Miller

Mac Miller’s Family Announces Posthumous New Album

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer," Mac Miller's family wrote. "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it"

867847212
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mac Miller's family announced a new album from the late rapper will be released on Jan. 17, NBC News reports.

The forthcoming album, "Circles," is a companion project to Miller's 2018 album "Swimming." Miller had been collaborating on the album with record producer Jon Brion, who continued work after the artist's death, according to a statement released by the family on social media.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer," the family wrote. "We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

Entertainment News

Royal Family 1 hour ago

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ as Senior UK Royals

Justin Bieber 32 mins ago

Justin Bieber Says He’s Battling Lyme Disease

The family added that it was conflicted about how to share the news about Miller's posthumous album and directed fans to the Instagram account @92tilinfinity for updates.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Mac Millerswimming
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us