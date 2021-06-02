Lollapalooza Releases Lineup by Day

Lollapalooza released its day-by-day lineup Wednesday, with tickets set to go on sale at 12 p.m.

Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World and more will perform on Thursday, July 29, the festival said.

Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G and more will perform on Saturday, July 30.

Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander and more will take the stage on Saturday, July 31, per the lineup.

And Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland and more will close out the weekend on Sunday, August 1.

Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. 🙌🎉🔥 Tag your #Lolla crew so they don’t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021

Single-day tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Four-day passes went on sale when the lineup was announced last month, with organizers saying Wednesday a limited number of four-day general admission and platinum tickets were still available.

Chicago's largest music festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 to Aug. 1 this year after the event was postponed in 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results within 24 hours before attending the festival will be required for admission, in accordance with current public health guidance.

Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, officials said.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the festival's return.

“Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals," Lightfoot continued. "I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

Chicago is currently in the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan, with increased capacity limits and other changes in place ahead of a full reopening in Phase 5.

Lightfoot has previously said the city's goal is a full reopening with no capacity limits by the Fourth of July and has long hinted that this summer would look more like the summer of 2019 than of 2020 in terms of large-scale events like Lollapalooza and other festivals.