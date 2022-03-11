Kim Kardashian Makes Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Instagram Official

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just hit a relationship milestone.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum took her romance with the "Saturday Night Live" star to the next level on Friday, March 11, going Instagram official in a series of candid snaps.

In a photo carousel, Kardashian--wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots--was pictured sitting on the floor while Davidson laid his head on her lap. The cozy-looking shot also showed Kardashian, 41, appearing to blow a kiss at the 28-year-old comedian.

In another photo, the SKIMS mogul's reflection was seen a mirror next to Davidson as he flashed a grin at the camera.

In the caption, she teased, "Whose car are we gonna take?!"'

The post comes just a week after Kardashian was declared legally single amid her divorce with Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge also granted her request to revert back to her maiden name.

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

Since then, Kardashian has scrubbed her social media accounts by dropping Ye's surname from all of her pages. A source close to her recently told E! News that the reality star "is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single."

"She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life," the insider shared. "She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

Meanwhile, Ye's lawyer said the rapper is "focusing his entire attention to their children" after the court hearing.

Kardashian first filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for split and requesting for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Ten months later, she submitted documents to be declared legally single while she and Ye continue to iron out a divorce settlement.