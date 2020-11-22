Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Story About Kanye West's Hit “Lost In the World” on Album's Anniversary

Kim Kardashian just revealed a major detail about the song "Lost In the World" off husband Kanye West's 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The track, which features Bon Iver, was released two years before Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, but apparently, Kanye got the lyrics directly from a card he wrote for his then-friend's 30th birthday.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," Kim wrote in a Nov. 22 Instagram post. "For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'... Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then [sic] in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

Looking back, it's easy to wonder whether the poem-turned-song-lyrics hinted at Kanye's feelings for Kim, but at the time, the reality star was in a relationship with NBA player Kris Humphries. Kim and Kris got married in a live television event in August 2011, but split 72 days later in October.

Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian

"You're my devil, you're my angel / You're my Heaven, you're my Hell," the artist raps on the track. "You're my now / you're my forever / You're my freedom, you're my jail / You're my lies, you're my truth / You're my war, you're my truce."

This isn't the only time Kanye has referenced the early days of his relationship with Kim in his music. On his track 2012 track "Cold" off the album Cruel Summer, Kanye raps about falling for Kim while she was dating someone else.

"And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him," he rapped. "Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team."

Now, Kim and Kanye are a power couple with four children--and Kanye's songs are a time capsule of their early love.