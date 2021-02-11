‘Game of Thrones” Esmé Bianco Accuses “Monster” Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Marilyn Manson is facing new allegations of abuse.

Just over a week after Evan Rachel Wood publicly named the singer as her alleged abuser, more claims are being shared against him. Now, "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco is the latest woman to accuse Manson of abuse. In a new interview with The Cut, the actress claims the rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, physically abused her during their 2011 relationship, describing him as a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

E! News has reached out to Manson for comment but has not heard back.

According to Bianco, she was introduced to Manson by his ex-wife Dita Von Teese in 2005, but it wasn't until 2009 that he allegedly abused her for the first time.

She claims the abuse took place on the set of the music video for his song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies." Bianco recalls how Manson forced her to wear lingerie and tied her to a prayer kneeler, where he allegedly whipped her repeatedly.

Additionally, she claims he would allow her to eat and sleep infrequently, often offering cocaine instead of food.

Following the shoot, Bianco claims they began a sexual relationship, with the actress leaving her husband two years into their affair.

After splitting from her husband in 2011, Manson's abuse allegedly escalated. She says that he decided what she wore, when she slept and whether she could leave his West Hollywood apartment.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," Bianco claims. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

Manson's former assistant, Ashley Walters, who has also accused him of abuse, claimed he treated those in his inner circle the same way, alleging to The Cut, "Whatever he is doing, you should be doing... If he's spinning out and staying up, you need to stay up. And if he's not eating, you just don't eat."

Bianco explains she didn't accept help because of her deteriorated mental health. "I think I would have made excuses for him," she describes. "I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable."

On one night in particular, Bianco alleges Manson repeatedly cut her torso with a knife. She says of the alleged incident, "I just remember laying there, and I didn't fight it... It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

After living together for one month, Bianco claims she decided to finally leave when he allegedly chased her through the apartment with an ax.

Though nearly 10 years have passed, Bianco says she suffers from PTSD.

Bianco first shared her abuse allegations in 2019 while testifying in front of the California State Assembly. At the time, Bianco did not name her alleged abuser.

Evan Rachel Wood and at least a dozen other woman have claimed they were physically abused by Manson, as well. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram last week. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson has denied the allegations, writing in a statement shared to social media, "Obviously, my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Amid the allegations, the musician has been dropped by his recording label. "Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label said in a statement on Feb. 1. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Manson has not publicly commented on Bianco's allegations.