Former ‘Bachelorette' Charity Lawson unveils results of boob job

Originally appeared on E! Online

Charity Lawson is getting candid about her boob job.

"The Bachelorette" alum shared that she recently went under the knife to "get her girlies done," and she couldn't be happier with her decision.

"I just wanted to do something for me," Lawson said one week after her surgery in an April 5 TikTok video, "and I did."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 28-year-old noted that it was something she thought about for a long time. Once the decision was made, she wanted to make sure that they were "in proportion" with her petite frame, joking, "I don't want this to be like, 'Oh my God, this girl got her titties done.'"

Lawson also added that she was "healing well" from the procedure and "loves" her new look, but most importantly, she wanted to be open with her fans about her decision to get the surgery.

"I just wanted to kind of open this space and relay a transparent vibe between me and people who watch and support me," she said before urging fans, "If you're on the fence about it, don't be. Jump it. Do it."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

And Lawson had her own support for the procedure, sharing in an April 7 TikTok documenting the surgery that her fiancé Dotun Olubeko was along for the ride.

"It was such a good procedure," she said in the video. "As you can see already in and out, and here we are all done."

Lawson and Olubeko got engaged in 2023, on the final episode of season 20 of "The Bachelorette," where she picked him over his fellow contestant Joey Graziadei.

In an emotional moment during their 2023 proposal, Lawson told the 31-year-old, "You have made me feel alive. You have made me believe in love again. You've made me feel so valued and so seen."

Olubeko echoed her words, saying to her before getting down on one knee, "You've shown me that a good thing can really just be a good thing. The love that we have is perfect."

“Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts are keeping it real! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the pair reveal the advice they have for Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson following the finale of “The Bachelor.”