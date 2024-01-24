Elle King's Billy Bob's show postponed after profane Grand Ole Opry performance

Singer Elle King's upcoming concert at Billy Bob's Texas is being postponed for a few months.

In posts on social media, Billy Bob's said the concert planned for Friday, Jan. 26 has been rescheduled to Sept. 21.

If you have a ticket, they'll be honored at the September show or you can request a refund from the seller.

A reason for the schedule change was not provided by the venue or on any of Elle King's social media pages. Her concert calendar showed no other scheduled dates until Feb. 22.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The singer recently received criticism for her Jan. 19 profanity-filled performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, where she was part of a concert held in honor of country music star Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

During the event, King sang a rendition of Dolly's 2001 hit "Marry Me." But as seen in a video on TikTok, the 34-year-old appeared to forget the words and started swearing on stage. "Don't tell Dolly," she told the crowd in the clip. "Holy s--t. I swear if any of you guys tell Dolly."

After she finished the song, the profanities didn't stop.

"You ain't getting your money back." King then added, "I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f--king hammered."

After the show, the Opry apologized to fans on X saying, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."