Country Music

Elle King's Billy Bob's show postponed after profane Grand Ole Opry performance

Singer recently received criticism for her Jan. 19 profanity-filled performance honoring Dolly Parton at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Singer Elle King's upcoming concert at Billy Bob's Texas is being postponed for a few months.

In posts on social media, Billy Bob's said the concert planned for Friday, Jan. 26 has been rescheduled to Sept. 21.

If you have a ticket, they'll be honored at the September show or you can request a refund from the seller.

A reason for the schedule change was not provided by the venue or on any of Elle King's social media pages. Her concert calendar showed no other scheduled dates until Feb. 22.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The singer recently received criticism for her Jan. 19 profanity-filled performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, where she was part of a concert held in honor of country music star Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

During the event, King sang a rendition of Dolly's 2001 hit "Marry Me." But as seen in a video on TikTok, the 34-year-old appeared to forget the words and started swearing on stage. "Don't tell Dolly," she told the crowd in the clip. "Holy s--t. I swear if any of you guys tell Dolly."

After she finished the song, the profanities didn't stop.

Entertainment News

Travis Kelce 24 mins ago

Travis Kelce slams fans for hate aimed at his family, Patrick Mahomes

Oscars 3 hours ago

How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

"You ain't getting your money back." King then added, "I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f--king hammered."

After the show, the Opry apologized to fans on X saying, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."

This article tagged under:

Country MusicFort WorthNashvilleDolly PartonBilly Bob's
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us