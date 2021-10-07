Diplo Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Diplo, the DJ and producer accused of posting revenge porn, called himself the victim of an "obsessed fan" in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is now mulling possible criminal charges against Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, after a woman accused him of distributing sexually explicit videos of her without her consent.

"This is so frustrating and embarrassing," Diplo wrote in the Instagram post. "I am not this person and I won't be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be."

