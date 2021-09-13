Kimye fans were sent into a frenzy after a mystery man in a masked ensemble, who looked eerily similar to Kanye West, accompanied Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night.

Not to mention, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's outfit alone created much chatter online after she made a dramatic red carpet entrance in a very polarizing look by Balenciaga.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

For the momentous occasion, Kardashian donned a head-to-toe, all-black custom Balenciaga look, complete with a face covering and train.

While many believed that West made a surprise appearance at the fashion extravaganza, a source exclusively tells E! News he didn't attend the Met Ball.

Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder's side in an incognito look was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.

See All the Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala in Photos

Despite West's no-show at this year's Met Gala, the insider tells E! News, "His presence will be felt on the carpet."

"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source explains, adding that it's a new fashion era for Kim, "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her."

The insider continues, "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."

In fact, the Skims founder has donned many BDSM-inspired ensembles in recent weeks.

Just this past weekend, Kardashian stepped out in a jaw-dropping head-to-toe leather look -- complete with a matching face covering -- for New York Fashion Week. To no one's surprise, she sizzled in the bondage-inspired Balenciaga design.

Both Kardashian and West, who she filed for divorce from in February, have occasionally worn similar face coverings by the luxury brand. Last month, the reality TV star turned heads when she looked unrecognizable in a masked bodysuit during the rapper's "Donda" album listening party in Atlanta.

See some of the top looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

At the final "Donda" listening party in late August, Kardashian switched up her style and stunned in a striking haute couture wedding dress by Balenciaga. She even joined West on stage to show her support for him.

"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the beauty mogul told E! News. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."

A second insider echoed similar sentiments, adding, "She knew how much this meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling."

It seems that West and Kardashian's final Met Gala appearance together was in 2019.