CMT Celebrates Life of County Music Legend Charley Pride

CMT has announced an all-new special celebrating the life and legacy of country music titan Charley Pride.

"CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride" is a 90-minute event that premieres Wednesday, 8 p.m. on CMT.

The event will bring together Charley's superstar friends and some of the biggest names in music today to celebrate his most legendary hits, including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph + Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna.

Special guests Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, and Charley's wife Rozene Pride will also appear to share their personal memories and reflect on Charley's lasting legacy, which are blended alongside archival photos, interviews, and performances, with clips and commentary from Pride himself.

"I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride," Rozene Pride said. "He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years."

"It's an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride's career from the perspective of those who knew him best - his friends, family and peers," Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer at CMT, said. "As a true 'giant' in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time."

Charley Pride spent more than 50 years as a recording artist, had a successful career in the history of country music, and is credited with helping to break color barriers by becoming the first black superstar within the genre.

He sold tens of millions of records worldwide with his large repertoire of hits.

Pride is a three-time GRAMMY award and Recording Academy "Lifetime Achievement Award" winner, and he garnered no less than 36 chart-topping country hits, including "Kiss An Angel Good Morning," a #1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped him win the Country Music Association's "Entertainer of the Year" award in 1971 and the "Top Male Vocalist" awards of 1971 and 1972.

Pride was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and he performed concerts worldwide and has toured the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand over the last several years.

He received the Crossroads Of American Music Award at the 2019 GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Gala in November of 2019, and the Country Music Association's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award one year later in November 2020.

On December 12, 2020, Pride died at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19.