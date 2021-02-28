Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Golden Globe

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband

Six months after his death at age 43, Chadwick Boseman has won a Golden Globe.

The award for best actor in a dramatic film was earned by Boseman for his final role, in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband, saying “he would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.”

Through tears, Ledward added: “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”

In the Netflix film, Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis.

Boseman, who starred in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” died in August after privately battling colon cancer for four years.

