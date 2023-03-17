Carson Daly’s son is getting the inside scoop — and some blunt advice — from Blake Shelton on his final season of “The Voice.”

Jackson Daly sat down with the longest-serving coach for the March 16th episode of “Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition,” getting right down to the nitty-gritty with one question.

“You and my dad have been on ‘The Voice’ throughout it all. Why are you leaving him?” the 14-year-old correspondent asked Shelton, who has been on the singing competition show alongside host Carson Daly since 2011.

“When I first started on this show, I think you were 1 and I felt like I just wanted to stay here long enough that I felt like you were grown enough to make it on your own without my influence,” Shelton jokingly replied.

The country superstar, who has been part of the show since it premiered, will officially leave his red chair after Season 23. Shelton is the coach with the most victories, winning a total of nine times.

As far as what it takes to be on Team Blake, the singer said, “A sense of humor, people that don’t take themselves too serious seem to be the ones that I have the best and closest connection to.”

“I think making it on Team Blake, you got to be able to not take yourself so serious,” he added.

Contestants must be 13 years old to be eligible to audition for “The Voice,” and with Daly past the required age limit, he asked Shelton what advice he could give him for trying out. What he didn't expect was a full critique from Shelton.

“What I would say to you is, music’s probably not gonna be your path,” Shelton quipped. “I’ve heard you singing. Please, for the sake of your own self-worth, don’t put yourself through that.”

Jokes aside, Shelton encourages kids who are Daly’s age to audition because even though the chances of making it on the show “are slim,” he said, “there’s no way to audition for this show — and especially make it on the show — without learning a bunch of stuff.”

“That’s what I love about it,” Shelton said. “Artists like me who’ve been doing this for a million years, there’s just never really been a path to pass along all the stuff I’ve learned over the years to younger people and now I’m able to pass along some things that I’ve learned along the way — especially mistakes I’ve made along the way. So that’s been, probably, my favorite part about being a coach on here. And the reason I would say, ‘Come try out, you know, give it a shot.’”

The interview continued with Shelton showing off his famous red chair. He shared that it isn’t the original one he’s had since 2011 and gets “a new model” every couple of years.

They finished the tour by showing Carson Daly’s secret room where he watches the performances and takes notes.

Before Shelton and Daly wrapped their interview, the artist sweetly reassured the younger Daly, “I’ll still promise to be a major part of your life.”

While fans will be disappointed to not see Shelton turning his chair for contestants in the following seasons, they can still tune in to see if he nabs a final win during Season 23.

Alongside Shelton as coaches are Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

