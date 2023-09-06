Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining September concerts due to peptic ulcer disease symptoms

"The Boss" is going to be out of the office for a while.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday that they have postponed all tour performances scheduled for the remainder of September while the 73-year-old singer is treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, per the decision of his medical advisors.

The postponed shows include:

Sept. 7 - Syracuse (JMA Wireless Dome)

Sept. 9 - Baltimore (Oriole Park at Camden Yards)

Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Sept. 19 - Albany (MVP Arena)

Sept. 21 - Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)

Sept. 29 - Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

Makeup dates have not yet been announced.

The band previously postponed two concerts scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 in Philadelphia just hours before the start time after Springsteen had taken ill. Those shows were rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2024 and Aug. 23, 2024, with refund options available.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement posted Wednesday to his official social media accounts. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support."

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine.

Springsteen began the 2023 international tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, marking the band's first North American show in seven years. The band played shows at MetLife Stadium in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey last Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The next scheduled concert for Springsteen and the E Street Band is Nov. 3 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

"We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times," Springsteen said in the statement Wednesday. "We’ll be back soon."