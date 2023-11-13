Bobby Berk leaving ‘Queer Eye' after season 8

Originally appeared on E! Online

A member of the Fab 5 is saying goodbye to "Queer Eye."

Bobby Berk is officially leaving the Netflix series after season eight, the designer — who stars on the show alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — announced Nov. 13.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he wrote on Instagram. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

In his social media message to fans, Berk, who serves as the interior design expert, reflected on his time on the Emmy-winning series.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," he shared. "You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."

"The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life," he continued. "Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences."

After sharing the news, Berk received a flood of comments from his fans and costars.

"@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what," Brown wrote. "I'm about to be a Netflix's door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!"

Porowski commented, "#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it," while JVN left three heart emojis.

The official "Queer Eye" Instagram account also thanked Berk for everything he's done.

"We appreciate the heart and dedication he has brought to Queer Eye," the message read, "and wish him the very best."

But perhaps hairstylist Jen Atkin said it best. "Let me add my voice to the hundreds of thousands: Your love and light and kindness made this show beautiful," she wrote. "People became more beautiful under the weight of the love you showed every single person. Well done, friend. You leave a profound legacy."

The eighth season of "Queer Eye" premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix.