Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner at Paris Concert: ‘Wouldn't be on This Stage' Without Her

From one queen to another, Beyoncé took a moment to honor the "Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll" during the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

During a show in Paris, France, the "Break My Soul" singer gave a touching tribute to Tina Turner, who died May 24 in Switzerland at age 83.

In a video posted to Twitter, Beyoncé stood at the microphone amid cheers and applause, saying, "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner."

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.”



"So I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love," she continued, raising her arms to the sky. "I feel so blessed that I was able to witness her brilliance."

The 41-year-old then told fans that she was "blessed" to be back in Paris performing after "so many years," thanking them for their loyalty.

Following the announcement of Turner's death, Beyoncé temporarily redesigned her website, adding a photo of her and Turner along with a sweet message, according to Variety.

“My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly," the website read. "I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain."

"Thank you for all you have done,” she added.

Since Turner's passing, fans of the two music stars have reminisced over some of the moments they shared together on stage, including their 2008 Grammys performance in which they sang Turner's 1970s hit "Proud Mary."

According to her publicist, Turner peacefully died after a "long illness." Over the last several years, the singer has been transparent about health struggles, including intestinal cancer in 2016, a kidney transplant in 2017 and a stroke in 2013.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” a statement from her spokesperson read. “Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist.”

The music icon rose to fame during the 1960s and is known for hits like "The Best" and "We Don't Need Another Hero." She enthralled fans with lively performances, as well as a historic comeback era in her 40s with 1984's "Private Dancer."

