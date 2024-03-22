Auction of Pattie Boyd's trove of treasures surpasses expectations as it nets $3.6 million

The online auction of a trove of letters, photos and other items that Pattie Boyd, who was at the heart of the Swinging 60s, concluded Friday — and it's safe to say that it really surpassed all expectations.

Christie's, the world-renowned auction house, said its online sale of The Pattie Boyd Collection sold for around 2.82 million pounds ($3.6 million), or more than seven times the pre-sale high estimate of around 380,000 pounds.

The collection, which went on public display at Christie’s London headquarters last Friday, provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.

The 111 lots up for sale included affectionate letters from both her iconic rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs — some of Boyd, and some by her.

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” Boyd said. “I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters.’ I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures — I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto!”

Boyd, 79, is famous as a musicians’ muse, inspiration for The Beatles’ song “Something,” composed for her by Harrison, as well as for Clapton’s scorching “Layla” and sweet “Wonderful Tonight.”

The most astonishing individual sale was the original artwork chosen by Clapton for the cover of the Derek and The Dominos 1970 album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” which sold for just under 2 million pounds ($2.5 million), 33 times the pre-sale high estimate.

Adrian Hume-Sayer, a director at Christie's London, said the “outstanding results of this landmark auction are a real testament to Pattie Boyd, model, photographer, muse and icon.”