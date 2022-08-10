Armie Hammer Accusers Speak Out in ‘House of Hammer' Trailer

Armie Hammer's accusers are speaking out about their experiences with the actor.

In a trailer for the upcoming three-part Discovery+ docu-series "House of Hammer," Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison discuss the "mad" behavior Vucekovich says they experienced at the hands of the "Social Network" actor. (Armie has previously insisted that all sexual encounters were entirely consensual.)

Vucekovich shares that she didn't know what she was getting into when she began dating Hammer, who showered her with compliments. "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect," she says. "But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You're his, completely."

Vucekovich says she began to fear for her life after they began engaging in bondage during sex. She remembers the "Call Me By Your Name" star tying her ankles, wrist and neck with ropes, telling the camera, "You're completely immobilized. I'm just closing my eyes until it ended."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Controversial TV Episodes That Were Banned or Pulled

Morrison says she was similarly enchanted by Hammer. That is, until he began sending her text messages about his sexual desires. "I haven't really digested this one," she says in the trailer, before reading what she says is a text message from Hammer.

It reads, "'I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f--- strangers for me.'"

She added that his sexual desires were "all he ever wanted to talk about."

Hammer first addressed the allegations in January 2021, when he confirmed his exit from the Jennifer Lopez-fronted film "Shotgun Wedding." "I'm not responding to these bulls--- claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer told E! News in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

He was later dropped by his talent agency WME and lost a high-profile role in Paramount+'s "The Offer."

In March 2021, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Hammer was the "main suspect" of an investigation into rape and assault allegations made by an unnamed individual. However, when contacted Aug. 10, the department did not immediately provide an update on their inquiry.

At the time, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler denied any wrongdoing on his client's behalf. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions," Brettler said in March 2021, "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Shortly after the LAPD announced their investigation, Hammer entered a treatment facility for drug, alcohol and sex issues. A source with knowledge of the situation later told E! News in February that Hammer, who completed treatment, is "very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it."

Hammer continues to co-parent his two children with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce in 2020.

The actor isn't the only Hammer family member to have a brush with controversy. Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, who said she was abused by her father, teased more revelations about her family in the trailer. She said, "I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

See what Casey and Armie's accusers share when "House of Hammer" premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+.