anne heche

Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support

The 53-year-old actor was declared brain-dead on Friday after suffering an anoxic brain injury

By Diana Dasrath and Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Anne Heche
Maarten de Boer / Anne Heche in New York on May 15, 2017.

Anne Heche will be taken off of life support Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the actor told NBC News.

Organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche has been taken off life support, the spokesperson said.

anne heche Aug 13

LAPD Ends Investigation Into Anne Heche Car Crash

anne heche Aug 12

Anne Heche's Son Says He Is ‘Left With a Deep, Wordless Sadness'

Multiple organs will be transplanted, but it is not known at this time which ones.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Although Heche was declared brain-dead on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, the actor was kept on life support so that her organs can be donated.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

anne hechecar crashlife supportorgan transplants
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us