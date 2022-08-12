Anne Heche's Son Says He Is ‘Left With a Deep, Wordless Sadness'

Anne Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, expressed his anguish in a newly released statement after a spokesperson announced her as being legally dead. Heche was 53 years old and passed away on Friday after spending nearly a week in a coma and in critical condition.

In a statement provided to NBC News via a spokesperson for Anne Heche, the actor’s son described his grief in the aftermath of his mother’s death.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” read the statement. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, is 20 years. His 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Heche Tupper, is the son of actor James Tupper, who starred alongside Heche in the series “Men in Trees.”

On Aug. 5, Heche was involved in a fiery accident in Los Angeles that saw a speeding car collide with a home in a residential neighborhood. She sustained a severe anoxic brain injury, according to her spokesperson.

While Heche is legally dead according to California law, her spokesperson told NBC News that her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so that it can be determined if she is a match for organ donation.

On multiple occasions, the actor spoke about how proud she was of her boys.

Heche penned a blog for People about the joy of watching Homer attend a summer tennis camp as well as seeing him improve his skills in the sport.

“It’s what we want for our kids. A hope — a satisfaction that when we work, we can provide for them anything that gives them a good feeling about themselves. That’s it. The mom wars. The good, the bad, the ugly. The future. It’s all about them. And what I learned this summer is if you really are reaching out to them, for them, they will come to embrace it,” she wrote in 2012.

