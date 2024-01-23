And the 2024 Oscar nomination goes to… : See the full list

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

"The Joker" star Zazie Beetz and "Oppenheimer" actor Jack Quaid revealed the lucky nominees from 23 categories.

“Oppenheimer” led the list with 13 nominations while Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” was nominated for 10 Oscars. Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Native American nominated for best actress. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” wasn’t far behind with eight nominations.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host for the second straight year and fourth time overall.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best documentary

“Four Daughters”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Cinematography

Edward Lachman, “El Conde”

Rodrigo Prieto “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Documentary Short Film

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic, “The ABCs of Book Banning”

John Hoffman and Christine Turner, “The Barber of Little Rock”

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien, “Island in Between”

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, “The Last Repair Shop”

Sean Wang and Sam Davis, “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

Film Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Makeup and Hairstyling

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, “Golda”

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Luisa Abel, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston. “Poor Things”

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, “Society of the Snow”

Production Design

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff, “Napoleon”

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Sound

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, “The Creator”

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell, “Oppenheimer”

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”

Visual Effects

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould, “The Creator”

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould, “Napoleon”