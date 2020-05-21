Amanda Kloots Asks for ‘Mega Prayers’ After Nick Cordero’s Recovery Goes ‘Downhill’

After waking up from a coma weeks after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is sharing some unfortunate news.

"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment."

"So I am asking again for all the prayers right now," she added, visibly distraught and on the verge of tears. "I'm not going to be able to [go] live at 3 o'clock... please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today. I know that this virus is not going to get him down, this is now how his story ends. So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you."

This news comes about a week after Kloots cheerfully announced that Cordero was finally awake and conscious.

"Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," the trainer said of the life-changing phone call," Kloots explained at the time.

Kloots also shared with her followers that Cordero was following commands and just barely able to open his eyes.

"Everything is looking good finally. It's so hard with this whole thing. You don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road," she added. "What a miracle."

It's been nearly two months since the Broadway actor was admitted into intensive care on April 1 due to the coronavirus.

Throughout his fight against the coronavirus, Kloots has continued to share the ups and downs. At one points, Kloots shared that doctors had to "resuscitate" him. The actor also had his right leg amputated as a consequence of limited blood flow.

Earlier this month, Kloots also shared her one wish: to have her husband home for their son Elvis's 1st birthday on June 10.

