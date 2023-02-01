Celebrating Black History: Innovators Making Positive Moves in the Community

Black History Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the history, culture, and contributions of Black Americans and pays tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full inclusion into American society.

Celebrating Black History Month can be done in several ways, from taking the time to honor those who have made strides for African Americans in the past or taking steps toward understanding the culture. One simple, and possibly the most honoring way to celebrate Black History Month, is patronizing black-owned businesses and leaders-- and Dallas has plenty to offer!

“Firstly, we celebrate Black History year-round. But on this special month that we do get the opportunity to really be in focus,” said Harrison Blair CEO and President, Black Chamber of Commerce.

"I think it's critical that we take that moment as family members to share black history with one another, for parents to share with their children and for communities to have this very public conversation about black history and the contributions of black Americans."

Being a minority comes with its own challenges, but that never stops go-getters from following their dreams, achieving success, and inspiring others in their communities.

The African American culture consists of individuals who worked through adversity and made a name for themselves by becoming business owners, thriving in all industries and giving back to the community in more ways than one.

Black leadership is crucial to cultivating real belonging, true inclusion, and a pipeline to success for up-and-coming Black leaders, and here's why.

Studies show that when people of color see someone who looks like them in positions of power, it creates a safe place and increases their engagement and persistence, and having these conversations is important to the African American culture.

"Now, as you think about in a national context, like history being banned, in certain states, that takes us being one of them, is really more important that we have these conversations," said Blair. "Because if we don't talk about the contributions of black Americans, we miss all of why, you know, the culture is so important and why the culture is so prolific. And we really don't understand what…what America is without the context of blackness.”

Black leaders bring immense value, and play a pivotal role in changing the culture—the insight and cultural experiences make room for a chance to bridge the gap and bring leadership and creativity to the forefront.

In honor of Black History Month, NBC 5 will highlight those in the community who lead, inspire and create during the month of February.

If you know someone in the community you'd like to recognize for Black History Month, nominate them here.