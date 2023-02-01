Black History Month: Events That Celebrate Black Culture in North Texas

Black History Month aims to honor the contributions that African Americans have made and to recognize their sacrifices, learn about the culture and education ourselves on the history.

Throughout February, and every day, you can attend entertaining performances, take part in thought-provoking conversations, and indulge in some delicious food at many places right here in the metroplex.

We've compiled a list of local events and places to visit during Black History Month:

DALLAS

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center on Saturday, February 25

Take your family to the “Taste of Soul” at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center on Saturday, February 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a soul food cook-off highlighting local chefs and businesses and celebrating the diversity of soul food cuisine.

African American Museum 9 a.m. Saturday, February 2023

The event will showcase knowledge of Black history. First and second-place teams will receive trophies and prizes all followed by light refreshments.

Frisco Hall 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday, February 25

“This annual event is intended to introduce and preserve jazz, dance, visual arts and poetry as art forms and to expose the community to an important element of African American history and culture. Our intent is to educate and bridge the gap between cultures and generations while sustaining the music and arts scene in Texas. The Black Arts Movement has also proven to society that it is universal and can influence a movement for change and unification of the people,” said Shonna Paul, the creator of Verb Kulture, and executive director of the Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

AFRICAN- AMERICAN HISTORY EXHIBITS:

Visit this exhibit all through February at the Central Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, 7th Floor

An exhibit at Dallas City Hall of the Dallas Library’s Marion Butts photograph collection hosted by Remembering Black Dallas

An art exhibit by local artist, Vanhue Davis will be open at the Highland Hills branch on February 24

The African American Museum in Dallas’ historic Fair Park is devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the US. Admission to the African American Museum is free except for special exhibitions, special events, and groups of 10 or more.

FORT WORTH

Jubilee Theater January 27 - February 26

Upon hearing about the sudden death of his mother, Spencer returns to his home in Philadelphia to plan her funeral. Along the way Spencer falls in love, discovers the truth about his absent father, and learns that his past is also the making of his present. This magical journey through space and time takes audiences literally from Philadelphia to the moon and back.

Ritzy's, Thursdays- Sundays

Swing out with the finest Fort Worth/Dallas dancers and enjoy some Black Culture.