As the country looks ahead to a second Donald Trump presidency, some experts say Texas is set to have a significant impact on national politics during the next administration.

Through the state’s politicians, policy decisions, and business leaders, the Lone Star State could be poised to shape the next four years.

“I think a lot of the ideas that started and emanated from Texas found their way in the previous Trump administration,” said Greg Sindelar, CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

A conservative think tank, TPPF told NBC 5 that Texas could have an outsized influence on the next Trump term.

Reason number one: with Republicans now controlling the US Senate and fighting to secure the House of Representatives, multiple Texans in Congress could see their power grow, including the state’s two senators.

“You know, John Cornyn is clearly trying to throw his hat in the ring for Senate Majority Leader, see how that turns out,” said Sindelar. “Senator Cruz will probably be up for a chairmanship somewhere.”

Some experts also said with state leaders like Texas Governor Greg Abbott consistently supporting Trump in recent years, they expected some of the state’s main policy issues to become national priorities next term.

Among them are potential changes to immigration law.

“I think what is happening at the border, Texas will lead the way,” said Sindelar. “When you see what Governor Abbott has done, and what President Trump was willing to do in his last administration, those policies I think will come back in place.”

There were also some Texas-based X-factors to consider.

Elon Musk relocated to Austin earlier this year and has thrown his support behind the President-Elect, who has called for Musk to lead a new Government Efficiency Commission to audit the federal government.

“And I think, going into every agency and trying to figure out how do we lower the regulatory burden on companies and industries across the country, and help businesses really get going again,” said Sindelar.

NBC 5 reached out to the Texas Democrats to ask for their outlook for the next four years of American politics and how they plan to approach the next Trump term, and we’re waiting to hear back.

But multiple Texas congressional reps have been reacting to the election results.

Dallas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX 30) expressed concern about the next Trump administration – saying in a post on X, “The Supreme Court has given him unchecked power, we need to saddle up, this is about to be a bumpy ride.”

Austin congressman Greg Casar (D-TX 35) also posted a message to X, saying in part, “What do we do? We organize, we care for each other and fight back…we build a new Democratic Party that is for all working people.”