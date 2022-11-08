ballot count

How to Watch Ballot Counts Across North Texas

Watch live video from inside ballot rooms below

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As election night results come in, Texans can watch ballots being counted in real-time.

Since 2021, state law requires any county with more than 100,000 residents to live stream the vote tabulation process. This means that voters can watch live as the votes are counted in 42 counties across the state.

We're streaming ballot counts from Dallas and Tarrant counties below with links to other live counts farther down the page.

To see county-level race results, click on the links to filter results by county: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall

DALLAS COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Dallas County.

TARRANT COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Tarrant County.

DENTON COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Denton County.

COLLIN COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Collin County.

JOHNSON COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Johnson County.

ELLIS COUNTY BALLOT COUNT

Click here for a live stream from Ellis County.

